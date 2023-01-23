Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,401 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $35,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.03. 22,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.73.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

