Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,762,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 4,329,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,506.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.30 ($10.11) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.83) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €11.90 ($12.93) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,900. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

