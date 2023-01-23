DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Short Interest Update

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 252.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCCPF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,400 ($90.30) to GBX 7,110 ($86.76) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

DCC Stock Performance

Shares of DCCPF stock remained flat at $56.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35.

About DCC

DCC Plc engages in the provision of international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC Energy segment includes the sales and marketing of liquefied petroleum gas, and offers transport and heating energy, lower emission fuels and biofuels, and related services to consumers and businesses across Europe.

