Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Down 13.5% in December

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $407.91. 941,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

