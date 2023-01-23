Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DFMTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,038. Defense Metals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

