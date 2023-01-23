DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.95 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and $2,488.77 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00396957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017735 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.