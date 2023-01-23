Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Down 7.3% in December

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 266,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,100 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $61,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 232,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,078.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 37,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 52,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

DKL stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,088. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.15. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.48 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 143.27% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 108.79%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

