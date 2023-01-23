DeltaFi Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $15,655.34 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

