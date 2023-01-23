Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

NYSE DEN traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $90.16. 62,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,318. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.67. Denbury has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Denbury will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 112.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 81,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 6,089.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,630,000 after acquiring an additional 417,785 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 2.4% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,946,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

