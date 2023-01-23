dForce USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,414.43 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $170.38 million and approximately $4,414.43 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00004507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00386601 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00030448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000393 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9946381 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,097.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.