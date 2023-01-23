dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $167.70 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. dForce USD has a total market cap of $167.70 million and approximately $13,904.47 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00396641 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015148 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017765 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000387 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99249763 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $5,188.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.