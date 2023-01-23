dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $169.31 million and $20,571.78 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00393680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00029332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015055 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017774 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000385 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99249763 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $5,188.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

