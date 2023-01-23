DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE DKS opened at $123.05 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

