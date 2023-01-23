Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 7.9%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares were down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 9,038,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 31,410,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after buying an additional 1,363,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.