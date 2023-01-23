Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Sold by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares comprises about 0.5% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 498.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.77. 1,003,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,646. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.

