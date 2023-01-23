Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Sold by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares comprises about 0.5% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 498.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.77. 1,003,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,646. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (SPDN)
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
- Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.