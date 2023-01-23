Divi (DIVI) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Divi has a total market cap of $42.41 million and approximately $135,509.07 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Divi has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Divi coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00076880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00057022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025372 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,245,224,436 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,072,008,788.727195 with 3,244,765,812.3196673 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.0129822 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $128,989.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

