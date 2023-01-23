Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

