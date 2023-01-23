Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.5 %

DPZ traded down $5.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $342.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.80. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $463.72.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.24.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.