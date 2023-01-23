DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.59. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 1,642 shares changing hands.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post -9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

