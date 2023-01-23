Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Drax Group Price Performance

DRXGY traded up $4.42 on Friday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 245. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRXGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Drax Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

