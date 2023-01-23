Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 961,300 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 789,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DLTH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 108,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duluth has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $147.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 44.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 179.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

