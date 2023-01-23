Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after buying an additional 1,233,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,203,000 after buying an additional 836,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

