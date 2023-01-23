Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.14.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,700. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.