Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Sysco Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SYY traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 415,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

