Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,756. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

