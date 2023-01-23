Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $168.64. 122,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,219. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.61 and its 200-day moving average is $159.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

