Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $153.85. The stock had a trading volume of 244,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.09.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

