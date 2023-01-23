Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 327.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after buying an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,655.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,922,787 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.19. 1,145,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average of $96.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

