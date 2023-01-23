Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEU stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.61. 1,617,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,205. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $61.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

