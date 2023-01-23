Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $483,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.80. 312,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

