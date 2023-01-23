Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,761 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,688 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Price Performance

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.16. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $360.10. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

