Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,300

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 1,100 ($13.42) to GBX 1,300 ($15.86) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNLM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($13.79) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,230 ($15.01) to GBX 1,130 ($13.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.81) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,221.67 ($14.91).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,075 ($13.12) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 995.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 867.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,279.76. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 659.50 ($8.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,354 ($16.52).

Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Company Profile

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($11.31), for a total value of £436,654.08 ($532,829.87).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

