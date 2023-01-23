Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Jonathan Mcneill Sells 10,000 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Mcneill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $348,835.50.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $723.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DYN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

