EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0376 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $5,840.61 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00394359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017781 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03803565 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,146.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.