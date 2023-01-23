East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 631,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,427 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $42,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.53. 135,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,625. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

