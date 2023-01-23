EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Short Interest Up 14.4% in December

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 968,800 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 846,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.61. The company had a trading volume of 89,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,007. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $217.46.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

