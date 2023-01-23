Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 104.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 523,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 266,696 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,095,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 36.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 473,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 126,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 111,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100,322 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EXG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 497,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,512. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

