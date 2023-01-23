Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Ebara Stock Performance
Ebara stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.
About Ebara
