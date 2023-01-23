Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ebara Stock Performance

Ebara stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

About Ebara

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

