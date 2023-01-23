Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $8.18. 2,402,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $562.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

