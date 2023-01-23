Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.
Editas Medicine Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $8.18. 2,402,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $562.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
