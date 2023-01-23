Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Trimmed by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,197 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $64,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 45,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,537. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $85.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

