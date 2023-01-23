Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $344.20. The company had a trading volume of 506,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,211. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.15 and a 200-day moving average of $338.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.