Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at $37,422,714,835.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded down $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,637. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

