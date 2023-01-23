Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Embark Technology Price Performance

Shares of EMBKW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 19,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,579. Embark Technology has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embark Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.