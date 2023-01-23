Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Update

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Emmi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLZF remained flat at $726.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $840.93. Emmi has a fifty-two week low of $726.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,200.00.
Emmi Company Profile
