Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 124,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,330,000. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded up $3.16 on Monday, hitting $145.89. 1,270,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $146.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.