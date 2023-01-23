Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 200.8 days.

Energean Price Performance

Energean stock remained flat at $15.80 during trading hours on Friday. Energean has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

Get Energean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.