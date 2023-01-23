Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.22

Energi (NRG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Energi has a market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $167,302.72 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000959 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00078128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00059298 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00025297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,465,490 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.