Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.3 %

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,278,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,595,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.