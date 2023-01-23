Energy Transfer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 98,719 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 66,199 call options.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.01. 17,513,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,612,515. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,360 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after buying an additional 464,817 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after buying an additional 777,200 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after buying an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

