Energy Web Token (EWT) One Day Volume Hits $1.35 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $111.93 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.40 or 0.00014939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

